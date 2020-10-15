Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ARW opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

