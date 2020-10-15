Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
ARW opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,317.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).
About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)
