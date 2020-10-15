ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.62.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $516.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.86. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $522.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.