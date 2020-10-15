ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $516.89 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $522.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.