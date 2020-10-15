SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 871.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 871.20 ($11.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 927.20 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 946.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that SEGRO will post 2437.9999343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

