Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Trading Down 0.8%

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Commerce Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Commerce Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

