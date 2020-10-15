Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Up 7.8%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) shares shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

