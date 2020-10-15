Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton Sells 1,900 Shares

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $15,048.00.

Marcus Frampton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Marcus Frampton sold 2,000 shares of Scientific Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $17,140.00.

OTCMKTS SCND opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

