Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

