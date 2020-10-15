Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

