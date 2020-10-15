Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,522 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 803,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

