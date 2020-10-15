Schrödinger, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $7,137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,234,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock worth $291,157,671 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $8,470,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

