Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

