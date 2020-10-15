Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.79.

SRPT stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after buying an additional 138,658 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

