Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

