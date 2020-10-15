Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The Unilever Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.44 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Unilever Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

