Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Down 16.6%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price was down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,726,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 833,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

