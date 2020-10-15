Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.1%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.50. 6,821,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,880,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

