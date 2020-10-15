Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,977,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,066,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

