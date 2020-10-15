Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Christopher D. Clark Buys 10,000 Shares

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMT opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 124,021 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

