Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Christopher D. Clark Buys 10,000 Shares

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RMT opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.
About Royce Micro Capital Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
