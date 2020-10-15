Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PGUCY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

Royal Mail Company Profile

