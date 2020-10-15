Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 13.2%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price was down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $60.61. Approximately 23,729,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,154,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

