Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MTCR stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

