Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €120.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €111.50 ($131.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.07.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

