Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Flux Power stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.50.
Flux Power Company Profile
