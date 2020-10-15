Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Flux Power stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

