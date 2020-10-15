Roth Capital Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $50.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.81.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.