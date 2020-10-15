Roth Capital Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Neutral

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,869 shares of company stock worth $5,586,846 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

