Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. 140166 raised Rocket Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $22.76 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000.

