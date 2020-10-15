Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

