Robert W. Baird Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

NYSE:FND opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $2,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,205,364 shares of company stock worth $419,691,987 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

