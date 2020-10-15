Robecosam AG Has $42.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,671.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

