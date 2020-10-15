Robecosam AG Buys 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.