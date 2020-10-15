RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 933,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,262,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

