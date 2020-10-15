RFG Advisory LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

