RFG Advisory LLC Sells 182 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

CSX stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

