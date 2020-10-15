RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,312 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.