RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.