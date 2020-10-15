RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 261 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

