RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,104,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 259,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

