RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

