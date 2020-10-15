RFG Advisory LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

