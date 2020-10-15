RFG Advisory LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.76.

LULU opened at $352.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

