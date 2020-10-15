RFG Advisory LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $318.47 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.69 and its 200-day moving average is $267.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.