RFG Advisory LLC Buys 158 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

