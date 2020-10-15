RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $238.47 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $240.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

