RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.