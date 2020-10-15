RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 902.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of -266.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

