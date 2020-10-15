Reviewing Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & Hudbay Minerals (OTCMKTS:HBM)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -834.48% -36.19% Hudbay Minerals -37.79% -7.04% -2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Searchlight Resources and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 1 3 7 0 2.55

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.74, suggesting a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 0.97 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -24.21

Searchlight Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Searchlight Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, vanadium, uranium, and specialty metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 3,718 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Munro Warden property situated in Ontario; and the Cameron cobalt-nickel project located in Ontario. It also holds interests in the Kulyk Lake Rare Earth project located in Saskatchewan; and the New York Canyon Project in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

