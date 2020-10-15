Reviewing Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Alliance Sports Group (NASDAQ:BOLL)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Johnson Outdoors and Alliance Sports Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 8.17% 12.79% 8.97% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Alliance Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $562.42 million 1.58 $51.41 million N/A N/A Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its Camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

