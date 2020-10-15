Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) versus Noble Roman’s (NYSE:NROM) Critical Comparison

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Restaurant Brands International and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 4 17 0 2.73 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 11.82% 26.85% 4.79% Noble Roman’s -7.77% -10.33% -4.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.22 $643.00 million $2.72 21.86 Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 1.04 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Noble Roman’s on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

