Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $314.89 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $124,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 370.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

